Ferrari Challenge Driver

All the informations about Ferrari Challenge APAC Driver Hidehiko Hagiwara: statistics, news, images and videos.
1standings

  • JPN
    country
ferrari challenge
2013
debut year
8
seasons
career
8.27
average points
0
titles
numbers
198.50
points overall
24
race contested
  • 44.5 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli 458 APAC
    best season for points won
  • 2nd July 2023, Fuji Race-2
    last race
  • 7° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli 458 APAC
    best season
  • 7° in Abu Dhabi Race-1 2014
    first top 10

current season

  • Trofeo Pirelli AM
    challenge Japan
  • Cornes Shiba
    team
  • 166
    race number
  • 9
    position
  • 11.00
    points

career

10
5
1
4.17%
2
16.67%
3
20.83%
4
8.33%
5
4.17%
6
8.33%
7
8.33%
8
0%
9
4.17%
10
0%
position
1
4
5
2
1
2
2
0
1
0

driver results

podium finishes
41.67%
Finishes outside top ten
4.17%
Top ten finishes
75%
retirements
20.83%

personal performance

Wins
4.17%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
8.33%
