Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Henrik Kamstrup, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - DNK
    1standings

    Henrik Kamstrup

    • DNK
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    2.95
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    62.00
    points overall
    21
    race contested
    • 40 in 2018 in Coppa Shell Europe Am
      best season for points won
    • 24th October 2019, Mugello Race-2
      last race
    • 8° in 2018, Coppa Shell Europe AM
      best season
    • 6° in Mugello Race-2 2018
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 21
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    10 times out of 21
    47.62%
    finishes less than 10
    11 times out of 21
    52.38%
    retirements
    0 times out of 21
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 21
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 21
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 21
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    4.76%
    5
    0%
    6
    14.29%
    7
    19.05%
    8
    4.76%
    9
    9.52%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    3
    4
    1
    2
    0
    • standings
    • news
    • media gallery