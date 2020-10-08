Logo

    Paul Rogers

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    8.52
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    179.00
    points overall
    21
    race contested
    • 70 in 2020 Coppa Shell UK
      best season for points won
    • 2nd October 2021, Oulton Park Race-2
      last race
    • 5° in 2020, Coppa Shell UK
      best season
    • 5° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge UK
    • JCT600 Brooklands
      team
    • 20
      race number
    • 4
      position
    • 101.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    9 times out of 21
    42.86%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 21
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    21 times out of 21
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 21
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 21
    0%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 21
    4.76%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 21
    4.76%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    9.52%
    3
    33.33%
    4
    33.33%
    5
    19.05%
    6
    0%
    7
    4.76%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    2
    7
    7
    4
    0
    1
    0
    0
    0
