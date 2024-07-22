Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Anders
BIDSTRUP
1
standings
Anders
Bidstrup
DEN
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
2
average points
0
titles
numbers
4
points overall
2
race contested
7th July 2024, Portimao Race-2
last race
8° in Portimao Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge Europe
Formula Racing
team
29
race number
296 Challenge
Car
18
position
4
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
50%
8
50%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
Ferrari
296
Challenge
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
8 days
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Ferrari
Challenge
Europe:
one
hand
on
the
title
for
Altoè
and
Hassid
01 Aug
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Eight
499P
Modificatas
at
Paul
Ricard
28 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Comments
of
Race-2
winners
at
Paul
Ricard
All
of
Ferrari’s
Corso
Pilota
courses
Have exclusive driving experiences and get behind the wheel of legendary models
Discover the courses
standings
car
news