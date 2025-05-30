Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search
Ferrari Challenge Driver
E
n
z
o
T
r
u
l
l
i
1
standings
E
n
z
o
T
r
u
l
l
i
ITA
country
ferrari challenge
2025
debut year
1
seasons
career
10.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
21
points overall
2
race contested
25th May 2025, Hockenheim Race-2
last race
3° in Hockenheim Race-1 2025
first top 10
c
u
r
r
e
n
t
s
e
a
s
o
n
Trofeo Pirelli
challenge Europe
RadicciAutomobili -SanasiRacing Team
team
34
race number
296 Challenge
Car
10
position
21
points
c
a
r
e
e
r
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
100%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
d
r
i
v
e
r
r
e
s
u
l
t
s
podium finishes
100%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
p
e
r
s
o
n
a
l
p
e
r
f
o
r
m
a
n
c
e
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
F
e
r
r
a
r
i
2
9
6
C
h
a
l
l
e
n
g
e
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
5 days
Ferrari Challenge Europe
R
e
p
o
r
t
s
f
r
o
m
H
o
c
k
e
n
h
e
i
m
p
a
d
d
o
c
k
7 days
Ferrari Challenge Europe
F
a
c
e
t
o
f
a
c
e
w
i
t
h
E
n
z
o
a
t
H
o
c
k
e
n
h
e
i
m
25 May
Ferrari Challenge Europe
C
o
m
m
e
n
t
s
f
r
o
m
t
h
e
w
i
n
n
e
r
s
a
f
t
e
r
R
a
c
e
-
2
a
t
H
o
c
k
e
n
h
e
i
m
ALL THE NEWS
A
l
l
o
f
F
e
r
r
a
r
i
’
s
C
o
r
s
o
P
i
l
o
t
a
c
o
u
r
s
e
s
Have exclusive driving experiences and get behind the wheel of legendary models
Discover the courses
standings
car
news