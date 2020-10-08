Logo

    Baby Kei, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - Japan.
    Baby Kei

    • JPN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    8.24
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    173.00
    points overall
    21
    race contested
    • 82 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2020, Bahrain International Circuit Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season
    • 10° in Sepang Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    6 times out of 21
    28.57%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 21
    9.52%
    finishes less than 10
    18 times out of 21
    85.71%
    retirements
    0 times out of 21
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    2 times out of 21
    9.52%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 21
    4.76%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 21
    9.52%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    9.52%
    2
    9.52%
    3
    9.52%
    4
    9.52%
    5
    19.05%
    6
    9.52%
    7
    9.52%
    8
    0%
    9
    4.76%
    10
    4.76%
    position
    2
    2
    2
    2
    4
    2
    2
    0
    1
    1
