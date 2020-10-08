Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    Paolo Scudieri

    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    6.67
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    60.00
    points overall
    9
    race contested
    • 12 in 2020 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 29th August 2021, Nürburgring Race-2
      last race
    • 12° in 2020, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 6° in Autodromo di Imola Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • Sa.Mo.Car
      team
    • 101
      race number
    • 7
      position
    • 48.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    4 times out of 9
    44.44%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    8 times out of 9
    88.89%
    retirements
    0 times out of 9
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 9
    0%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 9
    22.22%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    11.11%
    3
    22.22%
    4
    0%
    5
    22.22%
    6
    22.22%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    11.11%
    position
    0
    1
    2
    0
    2
    2
    0
    0
    0
    1
