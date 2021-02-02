    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Marco Zanasi

    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2010
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    2.67
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    8.00
    points overall
    3
    race contested
    • 8 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 28th October 2017, Mugello Race-2
      last race
    • 9° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 8° in Mugello Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 3
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 3
    33.33%
    finishes less than 10
    2 times out of 3
    66.67%
    retirements
    0 times out of 3
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 3
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 3
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 3
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    33.33%
    7
    33.33%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    1
    0
    0
    0
    • standings
    • news