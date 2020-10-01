Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Yudai Uchida, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - Japan.
    1standings

    Yudai Uchida

    • JPN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2015
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    16
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    96.00
    points overall
    6
    race contested
    • 39 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli AM APAC
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2020, Bahrain International Circuit Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli AM APAC
      best season
    • 1° in Fuji Race-1 2015
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    4 times out of 6
    66.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    6 times out of 6
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 6
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    3 times out of 6
    50%
    pole positions
    4 times out of 6
    66.67%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 6
    33.33%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    50%
    2
    16.67%
    3
    0%
    4
    16.67%
    5
    16.67%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    3
    1
    0
    1
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
