Ajay LITT, Ferrari Challenge Driver

Ferrari Challenge Driver
Ajay
LITT
1
standings
Ajay
LITT
GBR
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
8.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
17.00
points overall
2
race contested
11th May 2024, Oulton Park Race-2
last race
3° in Oulton Park Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
challenge UK
Carrs Exeter
team
88
race number
--
position
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
50%
4
0%
5
50%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
50%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
21 May
Ferrari Challenge UK
Rees
and
Dopson
discuss
their
Ferrari
Challenge
UK
experience
16 May
Ferrari Challenge UK
Reports
from
the
Oulton
Park
paddock
11 May
Ferrari Challenge UK
Voices
from
the
podium
of
Race
2
at
Oulton
Park
standings
car
news