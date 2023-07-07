Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Kenichi
FUKUDA
1
standings
kenichi
fukuda
JPN
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
0.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
1.00
points overall
2
race contested
2nd July 2023, Fuji Race-2
last race
10° in Fuji Race-2 2023
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell AM
challenge Japan
Cornes Osaka
team
143
race number
10
position
1.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
50%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
50%
retirements
100%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
02 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Uchida
and
Choi
Secure
Back-to-Back
Victories
at
Fuji
02 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Uchida
and
Choi
Crowned
Champions
of
Race
1
at
Fuji
Speedway
01 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Race
1
at
Fuji
Postponed
Due
to
Dense
Fog
