The 22.81 km and 173 corners that made up the Nordschleife, where the drivers made all the difference, has given way to a “modern” track comprising short but important stretches, broken up by chicanes or slow corners. To win on this track, which is still fast and very enjoyable to drive, you need a very well balanced car with a chassis able to support the driver’s style. The track’s asphalt may be very smooth, but it follows a very bumpy route, which makes driving a lot of fun and very challenging. The brakes don’t have to work hard along the ups and downs of the Ring, but the tyres need to withstand heavy loads. Indeed, the track is famous for its understeer. Its challenging points include the new “Mercedes Arena” which replaced the Castrol Esse and offers many opportunities for passing on entry.

The Dunlop hairpin also requires great care on entry and, above all, on exit. Although there are few places to pass - the last one being the Veedol chicane, the German track often hosts hard-fought and very entertaining races.