Victory and title for Altoè at the Nürburgring

With his seventh win of the season secured at the Nürburgring circuit, on the second day of the sixth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing) mathematically clinched the Trofeo Pirelli title with one round remaining in the championship. The battle in the Trofeo Pirelli Am remains open, with debutant Federico Al Rifai (Rossocorsa) taking victory.

In the Coppa Shell, which crowned its 2024 champions yesterday, the day's wins went to Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing), who celebrated his title with twin wins, and Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) in the Am class. In the Trofeo Pirelli 488, the triumph went to Swiss driver Qwin Wietlisbach (CDP - D&C Racing).

As per tradition, there was great enthusiasm and interest from the German public for the Ferrari Racing Days, which over the weekend saw more than 12,000 spectators gather to admire not only the 296 Challenge but also all the cars from Prancing Horse’s non-competitive activities, such as F1 Clienti, XX Programme, Sport Prototipi Clienti, and Club Competizioni GT.

Trofeo Pirelli. After Eliseo Donno in 2023, another Italian secured the Trofeo Pirelli title. With ten podium finishes from ten races and seven wins, Giacomo Altoè crowned an extraordinary season at the Nürburgring, highlighted by twin wins at Balaton on debut and at Le Castellet in late July. Starting today from pole position, Altoè had to give way to Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport) who was then forced to retire. Regaining the lead, the Italian gradually increased his advantage over the chasing pack, crossing the line alone, setting the fastest lap in 1’59”002. The battle for second place was thrilling, with Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa) skilfully defending his position, leaving Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team) behind.

The Italian anthem also rang out on the Trofeo Pirelli Am podium, with young debutant Federico Al Rifai taking victory from pole position in his class. Behind him, Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) finished second, keeping the title fight alive for the final round at Imola, where the Czech driver will arrive 22 points behind leader Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing), who finished fourth today. In a race featuring 32 overtakes, Angelo Fontana (MERTEL Motorsport) took third place.