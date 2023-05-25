Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver

Otto Blank

Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
1standings

otto blank

  • GER
    country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
0.67
average points
0
titles
numbers
2.00
points overall
3
race contested
  • 10th June 2023, Le Mans Race-1
    last race
  • 9° in Spielberg Race-1 2023
    first top 10

current season

  • Trofeo Pirelli AM
    challenge Europe
  • Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    team
  • 71
    race number
  • 22
    position
  • 2.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
66.67%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0

driver results

podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
33.33%
Top ten finishes
66.67%
retirements
0%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
