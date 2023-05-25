Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Otto
Blank
1
standings
otto
blank
GER
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
0.67
average points
0
titles
numbers
2.00
points overall
3
race contested
10th June 2023, Le Mans Race-1
last race
9° in Spielberg Race-1 2023
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge Europe
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
team
71
race number
22
position
2.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
66.67%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
33.33%
Top ten finishes
66.67%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
26 Jun
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Reports
from
Le
Mans
paddock
11 Jun
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Face
to
face
with
Otto
Blank
11 Jun
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Face-to-face
with
Amin
Arefpour
