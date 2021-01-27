Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Eric Cheung, driver in Ferrari Challenge - CAN
    1standings

    Eric Cheung

    • CAN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2011
    debut year
    9
    seasons
    career
    8.22
    average points
    2
    titles won
    numbers
    1332.00
    points overall
    162
    race contested
    • 216 in 2013 Coppa Shell APAC
      best season for points won
    • 24th October 2019, Mugello Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2012,2013, Coppa Shell APAC
      best season
    • 3° in Spielberg Race-1 2011
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    49 times out of 162
    30.25%
    finishes greater than 10
    19 times out of 162
    11.73%
    finishes less than 10
    117 times out of 162
    72.22%
    retirements
    21 times out of 162
    12.96%

    personal performance

    Wins
    16 times out of 162
    9.88%
    pole positions
    12 times out of 162
    7.41%
    fastest laps
    10 times out of 162
    6.17%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    9.88%
    2
    9.88%
    3
    10.49%
    4
    11.11%
    5
    10.49%
    6
    5.56%
    7
    3.09%
    8
    1.85%
    9
    3.7%
    10
    6.17%
    position
    16
    16
    17
    18
    17
    9
    5
    3
    6
    10
    • standings
    • news