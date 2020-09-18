Logo

    A great leap forward for the Ferrari Granturismo

    Created exclusively for use on the track, the FXX is the fruit of the expertise gained by Ferrari through the design and manufacture of its special models and through competitions. It represents the prototype for future models.
    An extremely thorough study of the aerodynamics of this model has enabled a significant increase in downforce to be achieved (+ 40% compared to the Enzo).
    The FXX was created for the XX Programme, a series of initiatives organised by Ferrari on race tracks across Europe, North America and Japan.
    • V12
      Engine
    • 800 CV
      Maximum power
    • 690 NM
      Maximum torque
    • 6262 cc
      Total displacement
    Dimension
    • LENGTH4832 mm
    • WIDTH2040 mm
    • HEIGHT1127 mm
    Engine
    • TypeV12, 65°
    • BORE STROKE94 mm X 75,2 mm
    • TOTAL DISPLACEMENT6262.45 cm3
    Tyres
    • FRONT245/35 ZR 19
    • REAR345/35 ZR 19
    Brakes
    • FRONTCARBON-CERAMIC DISCS
    • REARCARBON-CERAMIC DISCS
