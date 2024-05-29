Zois SKRIMPIAS, Ferrari Challenge Driver

Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Zois
SKRIMPIAS
1
standings
Zois
SKRIMPIAS
GRE
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
13
average points
0
titles
numbers
78
points overall
6
race contested
23rd June 2024, Jerez Race-2
last race
2° in Mugello Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell AM
challenge Europe
Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
team
168
race number
296 Challenge
Car
1
position
78
points
career
10
5
1
50%
2
33.33%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
83.33%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
83.33%
retirements
16.67%
personal
performance
Wins
50%
pole positions
66.67%
fastest laps
33.33%
2
car
Ferrari
296
Challenge
3
news
