Ferrari Challenge Driver
Angelo
Fontana
1
standings
Angelo
Fontana
VEN
country
ferrari challenge
2022
debut year
2
seasons
career
4.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
18.00
points overall
4
race contested
13 in 2022 Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
best season for points won
17th September 2023, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
last race
15° in 2022, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
best season
7° in Silverstone Circuit Race-1 2022
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge Europe
Rossocorsa
team
80
race number
25
position
5.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
25%
4
0%
5
0%
6
25%
7
25%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
25%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
75%
retirements
25%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
03 Nov
Finali Mondiali
News
from
the
Finali
Mondiali
paddock
at
Mugello
29 Oct
Ferrari Challenge Europe, Finali Mondiali
Driver
comments
from
the
Finali
Mondiali
Trofeo
Pirelli
and
Am
podium
29 Oct
Finali Mondiali
Driver
comments
from
the
Finali
Mondiali
Coppa
Shell
and
Coppa
Shell
Am
podium
standings
news