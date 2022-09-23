Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver

Angelo Fontana

Ferrari Challenge Europe
1standings

Angelo Fontana

  • VEN
    country
ferrari challenge
2022
debut year
2
seasons
career
4.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
18.00
points overall
4
race contested
  • 13 in 2022 Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
    best season for points won
  • 17th September 2023, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
    last race
  • 15° in 2022, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
    best season
  • 7° in Silverstone Circuit Race-1 2022
    first top 10

current season

  • Trofeo Pirelli AM
    challenge Europe
  • Rossocorsa
    team
  • 80
    race number
  • 25
    position
  • 5.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
25%
4
0%
5
0%
6
25%
7
25%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
0

driver results

podium finishes
25%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
75%
retirements
25%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
