Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Europe Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Axel Sartingen

    • GER
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    7.22
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    166.00
    points overall
    23
    race contested
    • 48 in 2020 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 6° in 2020, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 4° in Autodromo di Imola Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge Europe
    • Lueg Sportivo
      team
    • 178
      race number
    • 4
      position
    • 97.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    10 times out of 23
    43.48%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 23
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    21 times out of 23
    91.3%
    retirements
    3 times out of 23
    13.04%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 23
    4.35%
    pole positions
    6 times out of 23
    26.09%
    fastest laps
    4 times out of 23
    17.39%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    4.35%
    2
    8.7%
    3
    30.43%
    4
    4.35%
    5
    21.74%
    6
    4.35%
    7
    8.7%
    8
    8.7%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    2
    7
    1
    5
    1
    2
    2
    0
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • car
    • News
    • Media Gallery