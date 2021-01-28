    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Henry Hassid, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - FRA
    1standings

    Henry Hassid

    • 1960-01-15
      born
    • FRA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2005
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    11.47
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    218.00
    points overall
    19
    race contested
    • 163 in 2017 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 13th May 2018, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2017, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 1° in Monza Race-2 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    11 times out of 19
    57.89%
    finishes greater than 10
    3 times out of 19
    15.79%
    finishes less than 10
    16 times out of 19
    84.21%
    retirements
    0 times out of 19
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    3 times out of 19
    15.79%
    pole positions
    6 times out of 19
    31.58%
    fastest laps
    7 times out of 19
    36.84%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    15.79%
    2
    10.53%
    3
    10.53%
    4
    5.26%
    5
    5.26%
    6
    5.26%
    7
    5.26%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    5.26%
    position
    3
    2
    2
    1
    1
    1
    1
    0
    0
    1
    • standings
    • news