    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Alexander Nussbaumer, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - AUT
    Alexander Nussbaumer

    • AUT
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    10.57
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    306.50
    points overall
    29
    race contested
    • 156 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 29th August 2021, Nürburgring Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 5° in Hockenheim Race-1 2016
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • Gohm Motorsport
      team
    • 136
      race number
    • 9
      position
    • 39.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    17 times out of 29
    58.62%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 29
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    25 times out of 29
    86.21%
    retirements
    3 times out of 29
    10.34%

    personal performance

    Wins
    6 times out of 29
    20.69%
    pole positions
    5 times out of 29
    17.24%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 29
    6.9%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    20.69%
    2
    13.79%
    3
    20.69%
    4
    3.45%
    5
    6.9%
    6
    6.9%
    7
    10.34%
    8
    3.45%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    6
    4
    6
    1
    2
    2
    3
    1
    0
    0
