Timo Glock, Ferrari Challenge Driver

Ferrari Challenge Driver
Timo
GLOCK
1
standings
Timo
GLOCK
GER
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
10.75
average points
0
titles
numbers
43
points overall
4
race contested
28th July 2024, Paul Ricard Race-2
last race
3° in Mugello Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli
challenge Europe
Autohaus Ulrich
team
17
race number
296 Challenge
Car
6
position
43
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
25%
3
50%
4
25%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
75%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
25%
2
car
Ferrari
296
Challenge
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
19 Aug
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Ferrari
Challenge
Europe:
one
hand
on
the
title
for
Altoè
and
Hassid
01 Aug
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Eight
499P
Modificatas
at
Paul
Ricard
28 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Comments
of
Race-2
winners
at
Paul
Ricard
standings
car
