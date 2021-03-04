non-stop emotions

For fifteen years a small number of clients have been able to enjoy memorable experiences on and off the track. We're talking about the XX Programme, launched in 2005, which take extreme and special cars onto the track at private events, the result of the most thorough technological research, overseen and managed by Ferrari engineers who, through ongoing data collection, pave the way for the development of solutions that will then be implemented in Ferrari production vehicles. This highly exclusive programme has witnessed numerous attempts at imitation over the years, although Ferrari's success and popularity is unparalleled not least as a result of unique events involving clients in special locations or initiatives. Despite a long break during lockdown, the season's calendar saw participants getting involved in the United States, at Road Atlanta and Cota, before returning to Europe where the programme visited Barcelona, Mugello, Spa-Francorchamps and Paul Ricard.