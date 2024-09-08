Driver comments from the Race-2 winners at the Nürburgring

The second day of racing at the iconic German circuit delivered thrilling challenges, crowning two more champions of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli European series.
Giacomo Altoè secured his seventh decisive win of the season to claim the Trofeo Pirelli title, celebrating by highlighting the “great work by the entire team. Today was a complicated race, but I managed to take the lead after Ludwig’s exit and brought home the victory. I’m very happy.”
First race and first victory for 17-year-old Federico Al Rifai (Rossocorsa) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am. "It was an incredible experience to race here for the first time and with Ferrari’s colours. I wish to thank everyone."
In the Coppa Shell, Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) celebrated the title he clinched yesterday with a twin win. “A perfect weekend. The 296 Challenge is extraordinary; I don’t think I’ve ever driven a car like this in my career. Thanks to the team and Ferrari.”
Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) took the victory in Coppa Shell Am: “I pushed to the maximum, even after the Safety Car, and I’m happy with this win.”
In the Trofeo Pirelli 488, first place went to young Swiss driver Qwin Wietlisbach (CDP – D&C Racing), who expressed all his enthusiasm in the post-race interview. “It’s my first-ever win, and yesterday was my first podium. It’s all so exciting, and now I can’t wait for Imola.”