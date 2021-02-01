Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Ken Abe

    • JPN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    8.43
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    118.00
    points overall
    14
    race contested
    • 118 in 2019 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 27th October 2019, Finali Mondiali 2019 Race-1
      last race
    • 4° in 2019, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 7° in Bahrain International Circuit Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 14
    7.14%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 14
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    14 times out of 14
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 14
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 14
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 14
    0%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 14
    7.14%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    7.14%
    4
    57.14%
    5
    14.29%
    6
    0%
    7
    7.14%
    8
    7.14%
    9
    7.14%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    1
    8
    2
    0
    1
    1
    1
    0
