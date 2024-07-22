Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Luigi COLUCCIO

    1standings

    Luigi Coluccio

    ferrari challenge
    2024
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    6
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    24
    points overall
    4
    race contested
    • 28th July 2024, Paul Ricard Race-2
      last race
    • 5° in Portimao Race-1 2024
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli
      challenge Europe
    • Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI
      team
    • 13
      race number
    • 296 Challenge
      Car
    • 8
      position
    • 24
      points

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    50%
    5
    25%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    2
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0%
    Finishes outside top ten
    0%
    Top ten finishes
    75%
    retirements
    25%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0%
    pole positions
    0%
    fastest laps
    0%
    Discover more