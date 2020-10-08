Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    James Weiland

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2013
    debut year
    9
    seasons
    career
    9.91
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    1318.50
    points overall
    133
    race contested
    • 202 in 2016 Trofeo Pirelli Am North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2016, Trofeo Pirelli AM North America
      best season
    • 6° in Infineon Race-1 2013
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge Europe
    • Rossocorsa
      team
    • 118
      race number
    • 2
      position
    • 151.00
      points
    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 1
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of San Francisco
      team
    • 18
      race number
    • 13
      position
    • 6.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    57 times out of 133
    42.86%
    finishes greater than 10
    4 times out of 133
    3.01%
    finishes less than 10
    111 times out of 133
    83.46%
    retirements
    16 times out of 133
    12.03%

    personal performance

    Wins
    23 times out of 133
    17.29%
    pole positions
    21 times out of 133
    15.79%
    fastest laps
    18 times out of 133
    13.53%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    17.29%
    2
    14.29%
    3
    11.28%
    4
    12.78%
    5
    10.53%
    6
    5.26%
    7
    3.76%
    8
    5.26%
    9
    2.26%
    10
    0.75%
    position
    23
    19
    15
    17
    14
    7
    5
    7
    3
    1
