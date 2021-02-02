Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    Maurizio Pitorri

    • 1960-01-12
      born
    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    5.67
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    34.00
    points overall
    6
    race contested
    • 13 in 2018 Coppa Shell Am
      best season for points won
    • 20th June 2021, Circuit Ricardo Tormo Race-2
      last race
    • 13° in 2018, Coppa Shell Am
      best season
    • 5° in Misano Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • CDP - Best Lap
      team
    • 181
      race number
    • 18
      position
    • 24.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    2 times out of 6
    33.33%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 6
    16.67%
    finishes less than 10
    5 times out of 6
    83.33%
    retirements
    0 times out of 6
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 6
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    33.33%
    4
    0%
    5
    16.67%
    6
    0%
    7
    16.67%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    2
    0
    1
    0
    1
    0
    0
    0
