The perfect blend of style and technology, and of art and engineering.
1Engine
Performance with no compromises
Based on Ferrari’s first ever hybrid, the FXX-K is the most extreme expression of LaFerrari, the most high-performance road car ever. Designed at the end of 2014 for the XX Programmes focused on research and development, this model was born to go like the wind, thanks to the combination of its exceptional aerodynamics and engine.
2aerodynamics
Research and maximum efficiency
The desire to improve lap performance on the track has led to a number of far-reaching interventions on the car; however, all of these have been integrated into the body of the vehicle in terms of active and passive aerodynamics.
3dynamics
Perfect control of the interaction between tyre and asphalt
The dynamics of the vehicle benefit from the introduction of Pirelli sensorised slick tyres, which allow monitoring of longitudinal, lateral and radial acceleration, as well as of temperature and pressure values.
4DESIGN
Beauty lies in the performance
The designers at Ferrari’s Style Centre have unleashed the energy of the original design.