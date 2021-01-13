Auto
Ferrari
FXX
Evo
The experience of the past for the development of the future
1
The evo package
From
experience
the
“pacchetto
evoluzione”
2
Engine
860hp
V12
engine
The 6262 cm3 V12 engine can deliver 860 hp at 9500 rpm, with a gear shift time of 60 ms., 20 ms. less than its predecessor, with ratios adjusted for the extra 1000 rpm offered by the engine.
3
Aerodynamics
More
downforce
for
greater
aerodynamic
effectiveness
Thanks to the feedback from the test drivers, Ferrari engineers developed new solutions to increase rear downforce.
4
Tech Specs
V12
Engine
800
CV
Maximum power
690
NM
Maximum torque
6262
cc
Total displacement
Dimension
LENGTH
4832 mm
WIDTH
2040 mm
HEIGHT
1127 mm
Engine
TYPE
V12, 65°
BORE STROKE
94 mm X 75,2 mm
TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
6262.45 cm3
Tyres
FRONT
245/35 ZR 19
REAR
345/35 ZR 19
Brakes
FRONT
CARBON-CERAMIC DISCS
REAR
CARBON-CERAMIC DISCS
5
Media gallery
