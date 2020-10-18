The
active aerodynamics integrated into the electronic control systems, combined
with new Pirelli tyres, make the 599XX Evo a dynamic, highly sophisticated car.
2Engine
599XX engine: power and speed
The adoption of side exhausts allowed the engineers to increase engine power by 20 CV to 750 CV (again at 9000 rpm), while maximum torque has been increased to 700 Nm. When combined with a final gear ratio that's slightly shorter to improve acceleration on technical, medium to high-speed tracks, the result is that the car laps Fiorano in just 1'15'.
3Tech specs
V12
ENGINE
750 CV
MAXIMUM POWER
700 NM
MAXIMUM TORQUE
5999 cc
TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
Dimension
LENGTH4787 mm
WIDTH1972 mm
HEIGHT1283 mm
DRY WEIGHT1310 kg
FUEL TANK CAPACITY90 l
Engine
TYPEV12, 65°
BORE STROKE92 X 75,2 mm
UNIT DISPLACEMENT499,9 cc
TOTAL DISPLACEMENT5999 cm3
MAXIMUM POWER537 kw (730 cv)
MAXIMUM TORQUE686 NM
Tyres
FRONT29/67 R19
REAR31/71 R19
Brakes
FRONT2° GENERATION RACING CARBON-CERAMIC MATERIALS