    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Murat Cuhadaroglu, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - Turkey.
    Murat Cuhadaroglu

    • TUR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2015
    debut year
    6
    seasons
    career
    4.84
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    300.00
    points overall
    62
    race contested
    • 208 in 2018 Coppa Shell Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 29th September 2019, Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello Race-1
      last race
    • 1° in 2018, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 8° in Mugello Race-1 2016
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    14 times out of 62
    22.58%
    finishes greater than 10
    19 times out of 62
    30.65%
    finishes less than 10
    31 times out of 62
    50%
    retirements
    9 times out of 62
    14.52%

    personal performance

    Wins
    5 times out of 62
    8.06%
    pole positions
    3 times out of 62
    4.84%
    fastest laps
    6 times out of 62
    9.68%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    8.06%
    2
    6.45%
    3
    4.84%
    4
    1.61%
    5
    3.23%
    6
    1.61%
    7
    8.06%
    8
    4.84%
    9
    8.06%
    10
    3.23%
    position
    5
    4
    3
    1
    2
    1
    5
    3
    5
    2
