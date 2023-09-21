Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
PRESS
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Hendrik
VIOL
1
standings
Hendrik
VIOL
CZE
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
4.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
9.00
points overall
2
race contested
16th July 2023, Estoril Race-2
last race
9° in Estoril Race-1 2023
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge Europe
Scuderia Praha
team
92
race number
16
position
9.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
50%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
50%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
22 Sep
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Axel
Sartingen
celebrates
the
Coppa
Shell
title
21 Sep
Ferrari Challenge Europe, Spa 2023
Engstler
claims
championship
title
21 Sep
Ferrari Challenge Europe, Ferrari Challenge UK
Reports
from
Spa-Francorchamps
paddock
VIEW ALL NEWS
CORSO
PILOTA
Live track emotions with Ferrari
find out more
standings
car
news