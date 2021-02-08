Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    Tommy Lindroth

    • SWE
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2010
    debut year
    11
    seasons
    career
    3.36
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    444.00
    points overall
    132
    race contested
    • 86 in 2014 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 6° in 2015, Coppa Shell Europe with 72 points
      best season
    • 3° in Portimao Race-2 2011
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • Baron Motorsport
      team
    • 127
      race number
    • 5
      position
    • 61.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    8 times out of 132
    6.06%
    finishes greater than 10
    43 times out of 132
    32.58%
    finishes less than 10
    81 times out of 132
    61.36%
    retirements
    8 times out of 132
    6.06%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 132
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 132
    0%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 132
    0.76%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    0%
    2
    0.76%
    3
    5.3%
    4
    4.55%
    5
    8.33%
    6
    6.82%
    7
    7.58%
    8
    8.33%
    9
    11.36%
    10
    8.33%
    position
    0
    1
    7
    6
    11
    9
    10
    11
    15
    11
