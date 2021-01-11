28 Mar
|NO.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
63
Ferrari of Westlake
P
21
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM1
30
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM1
32
Ferrari of Westlake
P-AM1
36
Continental Autosport
P-AM1
46
Ferrari Fort Lauderdale
P-AM1
61
Boardwalk Ferrari
P-AM1
99
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM1
2
KEYSIN CHEN
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
P-AM2
5
Foreign Cars Italia
P-AM2
8
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM2
15
Wide World Ferrari
P-AM2
23
Ferrari Long Island
P-AM2
33
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM2
38
Ferrari of San Diego
P-AM2
51
Cauley Ferrari of Detroit
P-AM2
67
Ferrari of Newport Beach
P-AM2
|NO.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
119
Ferrari of Houston
S
126
Ferrari of Westlake
S
130
Ferrari Lake Forest
S
132
Ferrari of Seattle
S
150
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
157
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
166
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
169
Ferrari of Denver
S
173
Ferrari of Denver
S
189
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
193
Miller Mortorcars
S
100
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
102
BRANDON KRUSE
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
109
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
S-AM
121
Foreign Cars Italia
S-AM
123
BRETT JACOBSON
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
127
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
S-AM
131
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
S-AM
134
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
141
JEFFREY NUNBERG
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
153
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
176
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
179
Ferrari Long Island
S-AM
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari Westlake
P
2
Ferrari Fort Lauderdale
P-AM1
3
Wide World Ferrari
P-AM2
4
KEYSIN CHEN
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
P-AM2
5
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM2
6
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM1
7
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM1
8
Foreign Cars Italia
P-AM2
9
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM2
10
Ferrari Long Island
P-AM2
11
Ferrari of Newport Beach
P-AM2
12
Ferrari of Westlake
P-AM1
13
Ferrari of San Diego
P-AM2
14
Cauley Ferrari of Detroit
P-AM2
15
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM1
16
Continental Autosport
P-AM1
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari of Westlake
P
2
Wide World Ferrari
P-AM2
3
Ferrari Long Island
P-AM2
4
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM2
5
Foreign Cars Italia
P-AM2
6
Continental Autosport
P-AM1
7
Ferrari Fort Lauderdale
P-AM1
8
Ferrari of Newport Beach
P-AM2
9
Ferrari of San Diego
P-AM2
10
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM1
11
Cauley Ferrari of Detroit
P-AM2
12
KEYSIN CHEN
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
P-AM2
13
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM1
14
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM2
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari of Denver
S
2
Ferrari Lake Forest
S
3
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
4
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
5
BRANDON KRUSE
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
6
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
S-AM
7
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
8
Foreign Cars Italia
S-AM
9
Ferrari of Seattle
S
10
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
11
Ferrari of Houston
S
12
PAUL KIEBLER
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
13
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
S-AM
14
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Westlake
S
16
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
17
BRETT JACOBSON
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
18
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
19
Ferrari Long Island
S-AM
20
Ferrari of Denver
S
21
Miller Mortorcars
S
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari of Denver
S
2
Ferrari of Seattle
S
3
Ferrari of Houston
s
4
Ferrari Lake Forest
s
5
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
6
Ferrari of Denver
S
7
Ferrari of Westlake
S
8
BRANDON KRUSE
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
9
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
10
Foreign Cars Italia
S-AM
11
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
12
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
S-AM
13
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
14
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
15
PAUL KIEBLER
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
16
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
S-AM
17
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
18
Ferrari Long Island
S-AM
19
BRETT JACOBSON
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM