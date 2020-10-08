Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Michael Watt, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
    1standings

    Michael Watt

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    6
    seasons
    career
    4.7
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    254.00
    points overall
    54
    race contested
    • 95 in 2020 Coppa Shell North America
      best season for points won
    • 18th July 2021, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Race-2
      last race
    • 3° in 2020, Coppa Shell North America
      best season
    • 8° in Sonoma Race-1 2016
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Atlanta
      team
    • 150
      race number
    • 5
      position
    • 66.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    8 times out of 54
    14.81%
    finishes greater than 10
    6 times out of 54
    11.11%
    finishes less than 10
    46 times out of 54
    85.19%
    retirements
    0 times out of 54
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    4 times out of 54
    7.41%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 54
    1.85%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 54
    3.7%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    7.41%
    2
    1.85%
    3
    3.7%
    4
    11.11%
    5
    11.11%
    6
    3.7%
    7
    16.67%
    8
    14.81%
    9
    9.26%
    10
    7.41%
    position
    4
    1
    2
    6
    6
    2
    9
    8
    5
    4
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • news