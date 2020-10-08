Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Neil Gehani

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    10.48
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    283.00
    points overall
    27
    race contested
    • 175 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2019, Trofeo Pirelli AM North America
      best season
    • 5° in Laguna Seca Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 1
      challenge North America
    • Continental AutoSports
      team
    • 36
      race number
    • 5
      position
    • 63.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    10 times out of 27
    37.04%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 27
    3.7%
    finishes less than 10
    24 times out of 27
    88.89%
    retirements
    0 times out of 27
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    5 times out of 27
    18.52%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 27
    3.7%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 27
    11.11%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    18.52%
    2
    7.41%
    3
    11.11%
    4
    18.52%
    5
    22.22%
    6
    11.11%
    7
    3.7%
    8
    3.7%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    5
    2
    3
    5
    6
    3
    1
    1
    0
    0
