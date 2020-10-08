Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Jordan Workman, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
    Jordan Workman

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    9.3
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    186.00
    points overall
    20
    race contested
    • 102 in 2020 Trofeo Pirelli North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 3° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli North America
      best season
    • 5° in Daytona Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 1
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Central Florida
      team
    • 21
      race number
    • 4
      position
    • 84.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    10 times out of 20
    50%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 20
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    19 times out of 20
    95%
    retirements
    0 times out of 20
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 20
    5%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 20
    0%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 20
    15%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    5%
    2
    30%
    3
    15%
    4
    20%
    5
    25%
    6
    5%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    6
    3
    4
    5
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
