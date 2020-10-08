Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse clienti - Official Drivers Challenge NA
    Christopher Aitken

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    7.8
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    195.00
    points overall
    25
    race contested
    • 93 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 4° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 2° in Daytona Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Houston
      team
    • 119
      race number
    • 4
      position
    • 90.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    12 times out of 25
    48%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 25
    4%
    finishes less than 10
    24 times out of 25
    96%
    retirements
    0 times out of 25
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 25
    4%
    pole positions
    6 times out of 25
    24%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 25
    4%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    4%
    2
    24%
    3
    20%
    4
    12%
    5
    8%
    6
    12%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    12%
    10
    4%
    position
    1
    6
    5
    3
    2
    3
    0
    0
    3
    1
