    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Sureel Choksi, Ferrari Challenge Driver
    1standings

    Sureel Choksi

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    3.23
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    84.00
    points overall
    26
    race contested
    • 34 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 7° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 10° in Indianapolis Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Denver
      team
    • 173
      race number
    • 10
      position
    • 32.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    3 times out of 26
    11.54%
    finishes greater than 10
    4 times out of 26
    15.38%
    finishes less than 10
    22 times out of 26
    84.62%
    retirements
    0 times out of 26
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 26
    0%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 26
    3.85%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 26
    3.85%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    11.54%
    4
    3.85%
    5
    3.85%
    6
    7.69%
    7
    23.08%
    8
    3.85%
    9
    15.38%
    10
    15.38%
    position
    0
    0
    3
    1
    1
    2
    6
    1
    4
    4
