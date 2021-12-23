Logo Content

    15 - 17 July 2022

    Indianapolis

    Ferrari Challenge North America

      RESULTS

      Trofeo Pirelli Race 1

      POSDriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      2
      JEREMY CLARKE
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      3
      DAVE MUSIAL
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      4
      JORDAN WORKMAN
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P
      5
      MATT KURZEJEWSKI
      Ferrari Westlake
      P
      6
      JOSEPH RUBBO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      7
      FRANCIS SELLDORFF
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      P
      8
      TODD COLEMAN
      Ferrari of Denver
      P-AM
      9
      ROBERTO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      10
      MASSIMO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      11
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari Quebec
      P
      12
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P-AM
      13
      ALFRED CAIOLA
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM
      14
      AARON WEISS
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P-AM
      15
      CUSTODIO TOLEDO
      The Collection
      P-AM
      16
      JOHN CERVINI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM
      17
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P-AM
      18
      JACK ZHENG
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      19
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      P-AM
      20
      MARC MUZZO
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P

      Coppa Shell Race 1

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      CHUCK WHITTALL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      2
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      3
      ROY CARROLL
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S
      4
      BRENT HOLDEN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S
      5
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      6
      BRIAN KAMINSKEY
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      7
      PAUL KIEBLER
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S
      8
      IAN CAMPBELL
      Ferrari of New England
      S
      9
      MICHAEL LOULI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      S
      10
      FRANK SZCZESNIAK
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay
      S-AM
      11
      JAY LOGAN
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S
      12
      JOE SPOSATO
      Ferrari Of Beverly Hills
      S
      13
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      14
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      15
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      16
      REY ACOSTA
      The Collection
      S-AM
      17
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      18
      TONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      19
      JERRI WALTERS
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      S-AM
      20
      MICHAEL MATHES
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      21
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      22
      ANTHONY DECARLO
      Wide World Ferrari
      S-AM
      23
      JUSTIN ROTHBERG
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S
      24
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      25
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      26
      DARREN BERNSTEIN
      Ferrari of Washington
      S-AM
      27
      EILEEN BILDMAN
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      28
      JAMES CAMP
      Ferrari South Bay
      S-AM
      29
      FRANK CHANG
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      30
      DAN CORNISH
      Ferrari of Austin
      S-AM
      31
      BRETT JACOBSON
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      32
      JESUS MENDOZA
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S-AM
      33
      TODD JOHNSON
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S-AM
      34
      KIRK BAERWALDT
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S

      Trofeo Pirelli Race 2

      POSDriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      2
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari Quebec
      P
      3
      JOSEPH RUBBO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      4
      MATT KURZEJEWSKI
      Ferrari Westlake
      P
      5
      JEREMY CLARKE
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      6
      ROBERTO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      7
      AARON WEISS
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P-AM
      8
      TODD COLEMAN
      Ferrari of Denver
      P-AM
      9
      FRANCIS SELLDORFF
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      P
      10
      CUSTODIO TOLEDO
      The Collection
      P-AM
      11
      JOHN CERVINI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM
      12
      ALFRED CAIOLA
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM
      13
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      P-AM
      14
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P-AM
      15
      DAVE MUSIAL
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      16
      JACK ZHENG
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      17
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P-AM

      Coppa Shell Race 2

      POSDriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      2
      CHUCK WHITTALL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      3
      BRIAN KAMINSKEY
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      4
      BRENT HOLDEN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S
      5
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      6
      JUSTIN ROTHBERG
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S
      7
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      8
      ROY CARROLL
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S
      9
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      10
      KIRK BAERWALDT
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      11
      MICHAEL LOULI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      S
      12
      IAN CAMPBELL
      Ferrari of New England
      S
      13
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      14
      JAY LOGAN
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S
      15
      REY ACOSTA
      The Collection
      S-AM
      16
      FRANK SZCZESNIAK
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay
      S-AM
      17
      TONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      18
      MICHAEL MATHES
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      19
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      20
      DAN CORNISH
      Ferrari of Austin
      S-AM
      21
      FRANK CHANG
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      22
      PAUL KIEBLER
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S
      23
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      24
      JESUS MENDOZA
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S-AM
      25
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      26
      JERRI WALTERS
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      S-AM
      27
      DARREN BERNSTEIN
      Ferrari of Washington
      S-AM
      28
      ANTHONY DECARLO
      Wide World Ferrari
      S-AM
      29
      JOE SPOSATO
      Ferrari Of Beverly Hills
      S
      30
      BRETT JACOBSON
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      31
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      32
      EILEEN BILDMAN
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      33
      TODD JOHNSON
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S-AM
      • LocationIndianapolisUnited States
      • Circuit Length3295 m

