    Dave Musial, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - Poland
    Dave Musial

    • POL
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    6
    seasons
    career
    9.71
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    709.00
    points overall
    73
    race contested
    • 166 in 2017 Coppa Shell North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli AM North America
      best season
    • 5° in Lime Rock Race-1 2016
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 1
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari Lake Forest
      team
    • 30
      race number
    • 3
      position
    • 113.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    34 times out of 73
    46.58%
    finishes greater than 10
    3 times out of 73
    4.11%
    finishes less than 10
    69 times out of 73
    94.52%
    retirements
    1 times out of 73
    1.37%

    personal performance

    Wins
    9 times out of 73
    12.33%
    pole positions
    9 times out of 73
    12.33%
    fastest laps
    8 times out of 73
    10.96%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    12.33%
    2
    13.7%
    3
    21.92%
    4
    13.7%
    5
    9.59%
    6
    10.96%
    7
    6.85%
    8
    2.74%
    9
    0%
    10
    2.74%
    position
    9
    10
    16
    10
    7
    8
    5
    2
    0
    2
