Ferrari Challenge Driver

1standings

bruce cleveland

  • USA
    country
ferrari challenge
2022
debut year
2
seasons
career
1.75
average points
0
titles
numbers
7.00
points overall
4
race contested
  • 2 in 2022 Trofeo Pirelli AM North America
    best season for points won
  • 5th March 2023, Homestead-Miami Race-2
    last race
  • 15° in 2022, Trofeo Pirelli AM North America
    best season
  • 8° in Sonoma Raceway Race-1 2022
    first top 10

current season

  • Coppa Shell
    challenge North America
  • Ferrari of Silicon Valley
    team
  • 58
    race number
  • 8
    position
  • 5.00
    points

career

10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
25%
7
0%
8
50%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0

driver results

podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
25%
Top ten finishes
75%
retirements
0%

personal performance

Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
