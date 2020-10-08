Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Charles Whittall, Ferrari Challenge NA 2021
    1standings

    Charles Whittall

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    2.5
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    55.00
    points overall
    22
    race contested
    • 17 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 12° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 4° in Indianapolis Motor Speedway Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Central Florida
      team
    • 166
      race number
    • 8
      position
    • 38.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    1 times out of 22
    4.55%
    finishes greater than 10
    5 times out of 22
    22.73%
    finishes less than 10
    17 times out of 22
    77.27%
    retirements
    0 times out of 22
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 22
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 22
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 22
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    4.55%
    4
    4.55%
    5
    4.55%
    6
    9.09%
    7
    4.55%
    8
    36.36%
    9
    4.55%
    10
    9.09%
    position
    0
    0
    1
    1
    1
    2
    1
    8
    1
    2
