    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Marc Muzzo, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - Canada.
    Marc Muzzo

    • CAN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2012
    debut year
    10
    seasons
    career
    9.87
    average points
    2
    titles won
    numbers
    1194.00
    points overall
    121
    race contested
    • 224 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli Am North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2013,2017, Coppa Shell North America, Trofeo Pirelli AM North America
      best season
    • 6° in St. Petersburg Race-1 2012
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 2
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Ontario
      team
    • 13
      race number
    • 5
      position
    • 65.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    45 times out of 121
    37.19%
    finishes greater than 10
    6 times out of 121
    4.96%
    finishes less than 10
    112 times out of 121
    92.56%
    retirements
    2 times out of 121
    1.65%

    personal performance

    Wins
    13 times out of 121
    10.74%
    pole positions
    10 times out of 121
    8.26%
    fastest laps
    11 times out of 121
    9.09%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    10.74%
    2
    13.22%
    3
    13.22%
    4
    10.74%
    5
    14.88%
    6
    9.09%
    7
    10.74%
    8
    4.96%
    9
    3.31%
    10
    1.65%
    position
    13
    16
    16
    13
    18
    11
    13
    6
    4
    2
