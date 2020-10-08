Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Neil Langberg

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    6
    seasons
    career
    2.02
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    97.00
    points overall
    48
    race contested
    • 38 in 2018 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 12° in 2018, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 7° in COTA Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari South Bay
      team
    • 153
      race number
    • 15
      position
    • 15.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 48
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    28 times out of 48
    58.33%
    finishes less than 10
    17 times out of 48
    35.42%
    retirements
    3 times out of 48
    6.25%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 48
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 48
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 48
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    2.08%
    5
    0%
    6
    8.33%
    7
    4.17%
    8
    4.17%
    9
    10.42%
    10
    6.25%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    4
    2
    2
    5
    3
