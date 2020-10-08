Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Luis Perusquia, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - Mexico.
    1standings

    Luis Perusquia

    • MEX
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    1.69
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    44.00
    points overall
    26
    race contested
    • 16 in 2019 Coppa Shell North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 14° in 2020, Coppa Shell North America
      best season
    • 9° in Indianapolis Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari Of Tampa Bay
      team
    • 131
      race number
    • 14
      position
    • 15.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 26
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    15 times out of 26
    57.69%
    finishes less than 10
    11 times out of 26
    42.31%
    retirements
    0 times out of 26
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 26
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 26
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 26
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    11.54%
    7
    7.69%
    8
    7.69%
    9
    15.38%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    3
    2
    2
    4
    0
