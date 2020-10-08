Logo

    John Horejsi

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2007
    debut year
    5
    seasons
    career
    24.22
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    436.00
    points overall
    18
    race contested
    • 3 in 2007 Trofeo Pirelli North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 10° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli AM North America
      best season
    • 4° in Daytona Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 2
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Scottsdale
      team
    • 67
      race number
    • 6
      position
    • 53.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    3 times out of 18
    16.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 18
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    12 times out of 18
    66.67%
    retirements
    0 times out of 18
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 18
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 18
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 18
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    16.67%
    4
    11.11%
    5
    16.67%
    6
    5.56%
    7
    11.11%
    8
    0%
    9
    5.56%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    3
    2
    3
    1
    2
    0
    1
    0
