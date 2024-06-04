Dan Magnuszewski, Ferrari Challenge Driver

Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
1
standings
USA
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
2
seasons
career
20.58
average points
0
titles
numbers
391
points overall
19
race contested
217 in 2024 Coppa Shell 488 North America
best season for points won
27th July 2025, Watkins Glen Race-2
last race
7° in 2024, Coppa Shell 488 North America
best season
9° in COTA Race-1 2024
first top 10
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge North America
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
team
17
race number
296 Challenge
Car
11
position
174
points
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
5.26%
5
5.26%
6
5.26%
7
10.53%
8
5.26%
9
15.79%
10
5.26%
position
0
0
0
1
1
1
2
1
3
1
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
47.37%
Top ten finishes
52.63%
retirements
0%
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
3
news
LATEST NEWS
30 Sep
Finali Mondiali, Ferrari Challenge North America
15 Sep
Ferrari Challenge North America
15 Sep
Ferrari Challenge North America
