    Lisa Clark

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    3.93
    average points
    2
    titles won
    numbers
    236.00
    points overall
    60
    race contested
    • 94 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 6° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 8° in Laguna Seca Race-2 2017
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari Of Beverly Hills
      team
    • 127
      race number
    • 6
      position
    • 45.00
      points
    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • Ferrari of Beverly Hills
      team
    • 130
      race number
    • 21
      position
    • 2.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    7 times out of 60
    11.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    15 times out of 60
    25%
    finishes less than 10
    43 times out of 60
    71.67%
    retirements
    2 times out of 60
    3.33%

    personal performance

    Wins
    2 times out of 60
    3.33%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 60
    1.67%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 60
    1.67%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    3.33%
    2
    1.67%
    3
    6.67%
    4
    3.33%
    5
    8.33%
    6
    6.67%
    7
    6.67%
    8
    11.67%
    9
    8.33%
    10
    15%
    position
    2
    1
    4
    2
    5
    4
    4
    7
    5
    9
